Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and software and data. By removing the complexity of modern commerce with accuracy and precision, our solutions deliver meaningful impact for our clients.
• Committed to small businesses and the middle market: over 80% of our clients are SMB’s
• Over 100 years of serving SMB’s and 3+ decades of equipment financing
• Significant client tenure and relationships – most client relationships are 5+ year
For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
7 Steps to Saving Time and Money With a Smarter Shipping Strategy
Expand your shipping strategy to build customer loyalty and repeat purchases.
4 Ways to Exceed Customer Expectations With Online Shipping
Elevate your shipping strategy to deliver an exceptional customer experience in a competitive online market.
How to Manage Surges in Shipping Volume Like a Pro
The right tools, strategies, and partners help make shipping and receiving a lot easier, no matter the volume.
3 Operational Pitfalls to Avoid as Businesses Shift to Hybrid Work
Issues can arise as employees split their time between working from home and in an office. Here's how to avoid those issues before they become a problem.
Are You Making These 3 Expensive Shipping Mistakes?
Small-business owners don't have the time or money to deal with easily avoidable mistakes. Here's how to keep shipping-related headaches away.
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Holiday Shipping This Year
The global supply chain is feeling massive pressure in the wake of Covid-19. Here's what small-business owners should know, and do, to help make this holiday season efficient and profitable.
3 Stress-Reducing E-commerce Tips to Prepare You for the Holiday Rush
Follow these tips and rest assured that you're on your way to preparing for this busy time of year.
4 Simple E-commerce Shipping Strategies That Keep Customers Happy No Matter What
Closing the sale is only the first step. Doing everything you can to create happy, loyal customers is the ultimate goal.
Critical, Innovative Ways to Safeguard Your Office as Employees Return to the Workplace
Employers should do everything they can to make sure employees are safe and feeling assured.
One Smart Way to Help Streamline Operations Starting Today
When it comes to shipping, time and money can be wasted when operations aren't unified and there's little visibility into what's going where, and at what cost.
Visibility and Scalability: How Your Business Can Save Money on Shipping
You can increase clarity on shipping processes across departments and save money at the same time.
3 Ways Your Online Business Can Compete With Larger Competitors and Win
Consider these tips, strategies, and resources to make sure your online brand has what it needs to grow and thrive.
Save Money on Shipping: The Difference Between First-Class Package Services and Priority Mail Services
The first step for business owners is knowing your options, and the costs.
Simple Ways to Set Your Team Up for Success When Working from Home
Tips, tools, and strategies for making sure employees are enabled to do their best work no matter where they're working from.