Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and software and data. By removing the complexity of modern commerce with accuracy and precision, our solutions deliver meaningful impact for our clients.

• Committed to small businesses and the middle market: over 80% of our clients are SMB’s

• Over 100 years of serving SMB’s and 3+ decades of equipment financing

• Significant client tenure and relationships – most client relationships are 5+ year



For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.