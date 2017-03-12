PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

Follow PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

Press Coverage

5 Strategies for Getting Press for Your Small Business

Small business owners have a lot on their plate. Oftentimes they're doing it all -- ordering inventory, responding to customers, managing employees. Marketing their company is the last thing on their mind.

Continue Reading

Content Marketing

A Guide to Getting the Most Out of Your Content Marketing

By engaging visitors, you build trust, which makes it easier to snag qualified leads and close sales.

Continue Reading

Marketing

The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs

A rewards program can help you build customer loyalty, deepen engagement and serve as a marketing benefit you can tout to attract new customers.

Continue Reading

Content Strategy

Why You Should Craft a Compelling Content Strategy for Your Small Business

You have the branding. You have the campaign strategy. You have a great product. So why is your small business not attracting and retaining its audience?

Continue Reading

Conversion

3 Simple Ways to Increase Conversions on Your Website

Paying attention to these three best practices will make sure you're headed down the right path.

Continue Reading

Media Coverage

How to Get Media Attention for Your Business, Brand, Book or Product

Pitching media the right way can really boost your business.

Continue Reading

Marketing

The Marketing Power of Secure Payments

Secure payments serve a functional purpose in your business, but they can also serve double duty as a marketing benefit.

Continue Reading

Media Coverage

5 Steps for Acing Your Media Outreach

Approaching the media the right way is only one part of the big picture.

Continue Reading

Branding

4 Simple Tips for Finding Your Brand's Voice

Every company must determine the right tone to set for themselves.

Continue Reading

Content Strategy

4 Tips for a Successful Content Strategy

As marketing evolves into a targeted, data-centric field, it's more important than ever to ensure that your content has a strong presence.

Continue Reading

Supercharging Creativity

6 Simple Ways to Revamp Your Small Business's Online Presence

Most websites focus solely on SEO, but increasing your online visibility involves more than that.

Continue Reading

Blogging

How to Write the Perfect Business Blog Post

Business blogging is one of the basic tenets of inbound marketing, and one of the best ways for businesses to gain greater online visibility.

Continue Reading

Marketing

Marketing 101: Are Metrics a Good Indicator of Success?

Most great marketing successes, regardless of your product, are the cumulative result of multiple actions.

Continue Reading

Marketing

Marketing Tips for E-Commerce Businesses

The more you know your customers, the better equipped you are to design creative marketing programs that empower you to offer benefits no one else does.

Continue Reading