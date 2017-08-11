Rifkin & Raanan

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Dr. Rodney Raanan, qualified from the esteemed Harvard School of Dental Medicine, earned an advanced speciality degree in Prosthodontics and a Masters of Medical Sciences in Oral Biology. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the highly respected UCLA and earned his dental degree with honors from USC School of Dentistry. Dr. Raanan's impeccable credentials in the field of dentistry cemented his reputation as one of the leading cosmetic dentists in Los Angeles.

He and his renowned partner, Dr. Robert Rifkin, strive to boldly deliver on their vision to offer state of the art techniques and procedures with the most aesthetically pleasing results.