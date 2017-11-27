Skillcrush

Skillcrush is an interactive learning community that teaches tech beginners the digital skills they need to launch better, higher paying, and more fulfilling careers with real mobility. Skillcrush is focused on creating affordable and realistic on-ramps into the technical fields for early to mid-career employee who have no prior work or educational experience in computer science.

Latest

Quitting a Job

9 Things to Do When You Want to Quit Your Job But Really Shouldn't

Fantasizing about quitting your job and filling your boss's office with sea cucumbers and dead fish? Consider a different approach.

Freelancing

4 Signs You're Not Cut Out for Freelance Work -- and What to Do About It

While freelancing is a perfect fit for some people, what happens if -- for you -- that fit starts to feel a bit off?

Remote Workers

8 of the Best Travel Spots to Work Remotely

Here are just a few of the many (and varied) travel destinations that have the internet access it takes to work from anywhere.

Side Hustle

The Side Hustle That's Definitely Not Worth Your Time

The reality of this gig differs wildly from the expectation -- and you're set up for failure from the beginning.

Remote Workers

5 Ways You Can Take Advantage of Remote Work

Remote jobs open up so many possibilities for where, when and how you work.

Lifestyle

4 Things People Who Didn't Go to College Are Tired of Hearing

College is not longer an integral part of the 'American Dream' -- especially when it comes to entrepreneurship.

Technology

How to Fake It Till You Make It in Tech

Just remember: Take a breath, don't be afraid to be honest, ask questions or rely on the knowledge you already have to wing it.

Podcasts

8 Podcasts by Boss Women You Should Subscribe to Right Now

Seeking some motivation during your early morning commute? Here are some ideas.

Freelancing

5 Ten-Minute Tricks to Make More Money Freelancing

Ten minutes is just enough time to actually make a difference without taking a huge chunk out of your busy schedule.

Remote Workers

Everything You Need to Know About Landing a Remote Job

With over 40 percent of employees in the U.S. now working remotely, the idea of working from home feels more tangible than ever.

Time Management

How to Spend Half Your Time Out of the Office Without Getting Fired

If you don't have a job that gives you the freedom to work remotely, find out what flexible work options are available to you.

Defining Moments

How to Get the Respect You Deserve as a Freelancer

No job is perfect, and freelancing poses its own unique set of challenges.

