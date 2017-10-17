Sprint Business

Sprint is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.7 million connections as of March 31, 2017 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the past five years.

Latest

4 Smart Ways to Reduce Costs Starting Right Now

An emphasis on savings needs to start at the top.

Secrets to Providing Surprisingly Delightful Customer Service

You'll need the right mindset and tools to exceed expectations when taking care of your most valuable asset: your customers.

What Every Entrepreneur Should Know Before Adopting New Tech

Shiny new objects are fun, but business owners need to be smart about the technology they use.

Ready for Growth: Tips for Managing a Larger Team

Keep these tips and tools in mind for fostering a productive, inspired workforce.

Unlock Productivity: 7 Clever Ways to Use Microsoft Office 365

Often overlooked tips for making the most of this popular software for your company.

5 Tips for Getting More Done During Your Work Day

Strategies for accomplishing more in less time.

3 Ways to Reduce Mistakes and Get Your Business on Track for Success

No business can run flawlessly all the time, but many common setbacks are avoidable.

3 Women Share Their Best Tips on Leadership, Growth, and Success

There is no straight path to success. Learn some of the top tips, tools, and strategies for achieving your goals as a female entrepreneur.

Why (and How) to Track Your Company Vehicles

Fleet management and compliance solutions help business owners monitor and manage their vehicles and drivers -- wherever they are.

3 Smart Things to Know Before Getting Started with AI

A quick primer on implementing smart tech to help you do your best work.

3 Ideas for Empowering Remote Employees to Be Even More Productive

With the right tools, a remote work policy could be a great move for your business.

How Even the Smallest Startups Can Project a Professional Image

To the outside world, you want to appear to be established. These tools can help make that happen.

For a Small Business, Mobility Is Your Competitive Advantage

Make your customer's life easier and it will pay dividends over time in big ways.

Do You Have the Right Tech Mindset?

Switching to a service-oriented mindset can help your business achieve huge gains in productivity and effectiveness, and save money at the same time.

This Is the Key to Managing a Rapidly Growing Workforce

Just because you're growing doesn't mean that the tech that powers your growth needs to be complicated or expensive.

