Squarespace Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Squarespace empowers millions of dreamers, makers, and doers by providing them with the tools they need to bring their creative ideas to life. On Squarespace’s dynamic all-in-one platform, customers can build a website, claim a domain, sell online, and market a brand. Our suite of products combines cutting-edge design and world-class engineering, making it easier than ever to establish and own your online presence.