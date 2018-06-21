Signing out of account, Standby...
Streamity
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
Streamity is a decentralized сrурtосurrеnсу exchanger, which includes a broad range of services. Its key element, StreamDesk, is an aggregator with a distributed database for the exchange of crурtосurrеnсіеs for fіat money.
Streamity CEO and Founder, Vladislav Kuznetsov, is a successful business owner with 10 years of experience in business and asset management at the stock market.
Follow Streamity on Social
Latest
How To Avoid High Commissions And Hacker Attacks When Using Cryptocurrencies
Beta-Version of StreamDesk Soon Available For Testing.