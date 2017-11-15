The Inner Circle Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

The Inner Circle is a selective dating app that connects ambitious, like-minded people. It started in 2013 as a response to a real-life problem we faced when searching for a date. As entertaining as it can be to go through endless profiles, swiping left or right aimlessly, the reality is that the majority of profiles and matches are random and unappealing. It doesn't represent what we are truly searching for. We decided therefore that quality matters, not quantity.

We found that singles with similar backgrounds and interests are more likely to hit it off. To ensure real people are able to meet like-minded singles, we personally curate and approve each member. This ensures that compatibility and mutual interests prevail. That we're not your next typical dating app is shown through our exclusive events we host around the world on a monthly basis. In the most sought after locations, we bring online dating to the offline, ensuring that your matches are real, genuine and brought to life. We're proud to have created a unique platform that ensures the right people are introduced to each other. So far thousands of members have been successfully matched, and we are just getting started. Get ready to be amazed.