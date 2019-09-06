Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

uBreakiFix is a retail electronics repair franchise specializing in same-day repair service of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting any of the more than 525 uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S.