Vampped

Vampped

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Vampped is the leading Los Angeles-based creative and talent management agency. We are professional producers passionate about crafting memorable initiatives around the brands and influencers we serve. We specialize in repositioning brands in the market space, creating world-class content, and representing top digital talent with far-reaching online audiences.

Follow Vampped on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

Social Media Marketing Leaders Launch Vampped Digital to Create Apps for Influencers

L.A.-based Vampped Digital is taking Social Media and Influencer Marketing to the next level by developing influencer apps – something that's been missing in the industry since it began.

Continue Reading