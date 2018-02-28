Varidesk Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

VARIDESK® started as a pain in the rear – literally. Our friend had sciatic nerve pain and his physical therapist told him that standing at work would bring relief. When he couldn’t find a standing solution that was simple, affordable and adjustable, we decided to make one ourselves. It worked so well that everybody in the office wanted one, and we got a ton of requests to make more. So we did, and we haven’t stopped since.



VARIDESK products have sold in over 130 countries and can be found in the offices of most of the Fortune 500.