Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It might be time to stop carrying around all those client business cards. Meet Prizmo ($9.99 at the iTunes App Store), the all-in-pocket scanner that turns data capture into a one-click process.

Prizmo, the brainchild of Creaceed, a small Belgian software development company, allows just about any file or text-based image to be scanned via the onboard iPhone camera. Documents, business cards, receipts--even company whiteboards and presentations--can be captured digitally, and the data in that image is ingested into the software and then processed, edited or otherwise managed.

What makes Prizmo unique in a crowded scanner app market is that with a bit of tinkering, users can control how data is imported into the system. Important business card info like names, addresses and e-mails can be automatically assigned to a given field, while less critical data like fax numbers can be edited out.