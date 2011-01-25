Unlock this article & more through our 4th of July Sale

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ when you sign up today. Use code SAVE 33 at checkout.

Claim This Offer

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

App of the Month: The Prizmo Pocket Scanner A one-click data capture iPhone app.

By Jonathan Blum

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It might be time to stop carrying around all those client business cards. Meet Prizmo ($9.99 at the iTunes App Store), the all-in-pocket scanner that turns data capture into a one-click process.

Prizmo, the brainchild of Creaceed, a small Belgian software development company, allows just about any file or text-based image to be scanned via the onboard iPhone camera. Documents, business cards, receipts--even company whiteboards and presentations--can be captured digitally, and the data in that image is ingested into the software and then processed, edited or otherwise managed.

What makes Prizmo unique in a crowded scanner app market is that with a bit of tinkering, users can control how data is imported into the system. Important business card info like names, addresses and e-mails can be automatically assigned to a given field, while less critical data like fax numbers can be edited out.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In