These startups are enabling the low-cost creation of iPhone apps. No programming experience necessary.

Apple's App Store surpassed the 100,000 iPhone and iPod touch application milestone in late 2009. Branded applications are one of many catalysts behind the virtual storefront's growth, as more and more companies turn to the mobile channel as a digital marketing tool. But for businesses with neither the software engineering expertise to design their own applications nor the financial flexibility to outsource projects to professional developers (who typically charge between $2,000 and $20,000 per app build), the App Store has effectively remained closed for business.

No longer--an influx of startups is enabling clients to create their own iPhone apps on the cheap, with no programming skills necessary. Here are three clever, cost-effective approaches to getting your business on smartphones.

AppBreeder

AppBreeder, an online DIY app creation platform, offers users App-Kits--i.e., flexible collections of settings, behaviors and gadgets customized across different verticals, including AppBiz, AppRealty, AppRestaurant and AppLegal. All application elements can be managed and personalized via AppBreeder's virtual AppBuilder tool set, and all software components can integrate with iPhone capabilities, including GPS, accelerometer and multimedia. AppBreeder pricing fluctuates according to whether the app is ad-supported (free), whether it's web-based ($9.95 to $14.95 per month), or whether it's native ($29.95 to $49.95 per month). Apps also can extend to Android and BlackBerry smartphones.