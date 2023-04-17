For Subscribers

Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How

It fits into the bigger picture of workers' discontent across the U.S.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

ajr_images | Getty Images

Revenge is a dish best served…via cyberspace?

It is according to research from PasswordManager.com, which surveyed 1,000 U.S. workers who had access to company passwords at their previous jobs — and found that 10% used those passwords to disrupt company activities after they left.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Managing Employees Technology Cybersecurity Employee Engagement revenge Employee Experience

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business

Duke Alexander Moore founded Duke Tax because he has a head for numbers and business — but it was social media that gave him an opportunity to earn big.

By Amanda Breen

Living

Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work

Dave Asprey, biohacking entrepreneur and author of 'Smarter Not Harder,' reveals how to stop wasting your time and start achieving your goals.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Growing a Business

Expert-Backed Strategies for Increasing Your Company's Online Visibility

It's never been more vital to make a meaningful online impact: An expert in the field shares powerful methods of nailing it.

By Randy Garn

By Amanda Breen