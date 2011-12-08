When it comes to your IT infrastructure, you need not only top-notch performance and capability, but good looks, too.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world of business computing is getting a serious makeover. Once-stodgy router, storage and wireless device-makers are suddenly taking design seriously. And these sophisticated, feature-rich networking tools are so good-looking, you won't want to hide them in a closet. Here are four networking and storage tools you can proudly put right out front.

1. Iomega Mac Companion Hard Drive 2 TB ($240)

Iomega may have made the ultimate Mac companion: a hard drive with up to 3 TB of storage and enough ports and connectivity features to back up not only your PowerMac, but your iPhone and your iPad as well. We also love the elegant silver-and-black finish that holds up in even top-of-the-line work environments.