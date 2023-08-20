Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Covid-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the global supply chain, exposing vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that were previously hidden. From inventory mismanagement to port backlogs, the pandemic magnified a myriad of issues that challenged even the most robust supply chains. As businesses search for innovative solutions to address these problems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands out as a powerful ally. We explore how AI-driven predictive analytics can support and enhance experienced human decision-making in the face of evolving global supply chain dynamics.

The power of AI in tackling supply chain challenges

The pandemic brought to light several key challenges that businesses must address to ensure smooth operations in their supply chains. By leveraging AI, organizations can gain insights into crucial aspects such as inventory management, container allocation, demand fluctuations, freight pricing and port operations. Let's examine how AI can help tackle some of these challenges.