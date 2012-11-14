An automated booking system gives an events company reason to celebrate.

Eventup was suffering from a serious inquiry overload. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based online startup -- which rents out unique spaces for parties, such as Eric Clapton's onetime home or the Malibu pad from The Bachelor -- needed a more efficient way to handle the hundreds of placement requests from venues, as well as customer queries, that were overwhelming the 12-person staff each day.

"Prior to our public launch, every venue we signed up was because of tons of calls and was extremely painful," says Eventup founder and CEO Tony Adam.

The company set out to automate as much of the painstaking process as possible.