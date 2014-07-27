How Event Management and Analytics Gave This E-Vite Company a Boost

Splash is the first platform that allows users to manage the entire life-cycle of an event.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When global streaming music juggernaut Spotify hosts an event--which it does a couple of hundred times per year--it relies on Splash to get the invites out. Part online invitation platform, part ticketing service and part event showcase, Splash is "the greatest event-management platform ever," according to Ben Hindman, the company's co-founder.

Hyperbole aside, Hindman says New York City-based Splash is the first platform that allows users to manage the entire life cycle of an event, from sending out invitations and selling tickets (if necessary) to hosting post-party photos and video.