Vanessa Richardson

How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App
Use these tips to create a profile that will make investors swipe right.
Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless
Zenefits' new product can reduce the bimonthly task to less than five minutes, the company claims.
4 Must-Have Characteristics for Entrepreneurs
Want to be a successful entrepreneur? Start acting like one.
How Event Management and Analytics Gave This E-Vite Company a Boost
Splash is the first platform that allows users to manage the entire life-cycle of an event.
This Tool Promises to Find the Best Location for Your Business
Piinpoint helps businesses choose where to open based on facts, not just intuition.
This Site Lets You Get Backers for Your Crowdfunding Project Before It Launches
Prefundia offers investors a sneak peek at your idea before the funding search begins.
Analytics Platform Focuses on the Only Stat That Matters: Revenue
Mixpanel offers a Revenue Analytics tool that allows businesses to measure a customer's "lifetime value."
Startup Fills Unused Office Areas With Like-Minded Tenants
PivotDesk wants to play matchmaker for office space, helping fledgling companies find the right digs by connecting them with other businesses that are locked into long-term leases and have floor space to spare.
How Established Businesses Can Benefit From Crowdfunding
Call it crowdfunding 2.0. Established companies are using Kickstarter and the like to launch new products, paid for by a built-in customer base before they hit the production line.
Funding Options For Keeping Control of Your Business
If you don't want to give up control of your business to outside investors, consider crowdfunding and bootstrapping.
Online VC Service Lets More Investors Into the Game
FundersClub helps facilitate financing in early-stage companies for small investors who want to make small investments.
Insider's Guide to How to Fund Your Startup
How you fund your startup will play a deciding role in the company you build.
Betaworks Uses Creative Methods to Find and Fund the Next Big Idea
Betaworks calls itself a 'maker,' and so far they have helped build some of the social web's biggest companies including TweetDeck, Kickstarter and Tumblr.
Revenue-Based Financing Offers a Flexible Route for Cash
A loan that provides capital in exchange for a fixed percentage of gross monthly revenue is gaining new traction among startups. For some borrowers, it can be an attractive alternative to a traditional bank loan.
