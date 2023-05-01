If TikTok is important to your personal or business brand, it might be helpful to review the following three questions to determine how to proceed.

Do you worry too much? Sure, as an entrepreneur there are plenty of things to be concerned about on a daily basis. But focusing too much on threats can distract you from exploring business-building opportunities.

So with that said, let's discuss TikTok and determine whether or not you have something to worry about. There's been a lot of news surrounding its future in the United States.