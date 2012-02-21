Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. For years, this summed up how decision-makers at Round Pond Estate winery and olive mill in Rutherford, Calif., felt about their website. Yes, the gang knew the site needed a face-lift; they'd been throwing around the idea of a redesign for about a year. But with production demands for wine, olive oil and a host of other high-end foods, the heavy lifting to engineer necessary improvements simply never got done.

August 2011 was the breaking point. Some customers deemed the site "hard to navigate." Others said they couldn't figure out how to buy the wine. So in an effort to give customers an easier shopping experience and to grow the business, Carrie Baker, Round Pond's marketing and production coordinator, decided to undertake a makeover. Instead of opting for a traditional web design firm, Baker hired Firefly Creative Company, an advertising and marketing communications outfit based in nearby Healdsburg, Calif. Jim Shoop, Firefly's technology lead, and Christine Martin, the company's founder, took things from there, building a new site that launched in February.