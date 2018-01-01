Matt Villano

Matt Villano is a freelance writer and editor in Healdsburg, Calif. He is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur, and has covered startups and entrepreneurship for The New York Times, TIME and CIO. He also covers a variety of other topics, including travel, parenting, education and -- seriously -- gambling. He can be found on his personal website, Whalehead.com.

More From Matt Villano

Easily Stream Video Live to Facebook With This Little Device
Cameras

Easily Stream Video Live to Facebook With This Little Device

Become the Scorsese of Facebook Live with this hi-def camera.
1 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Must Understand About Their First 10 Customers
Early Adopters

What Every Entrepreneur Must Understand About Their First 10 Customers

Find out how to turn your early adopters into lifelong brand evangelists.
3 min read
This Company Takes the Hassle out of Launching a Foreign Company in the U.S.
The Innovators

This Company Takes the Hassle out of Launching a Foreign Company in the U.S.

Launch your U.S. business in a matter of days, not months
2 min read
How This Company Is Driving Down Energy Bills
Saving Money

How This Company Is Driving Down Energy Bills

An innovative analytics service promises to give you new power.
2 min read
How This Company Found the Solution for Its Site's Missing Links
The Fix

How This Company Found the Solution for Its Site's Missing Links

HyperX cleared up its sales links -- and now it cleans up on sales.
3 min read
5 Tips for Maintaining Work-Life Balance, From People Who've Been There
Work-Life Balance

5 Tips for Maintaining Work-Life Balance, From People Who've Been There

Finding a personal and professional middle ground is a constant struggle for entrepreneurs with a passion for business. This article can help.
9 min read
Invoice Organization Made Easy: This Cloud-Based Solution Was Created in 2 Weeks
The Fix

Invoice Organization Made Easy: This Cloud-Based Solution Was Created in 2 Weeks

Plate iQ is helping a restaurant chain turns mountains of invoices into a more efficient operation.
3 min read
Why More Startups Are Paying Attention to What They Learned in Bio
Biohacking

Why More Startups Are Paying Attention to What They Learned in Bio

Be it gimmick or real solution, biohacking is big business.
5 min read
This App Brings Musicians, Party Planners and Venues Together
Mobile Apps

This App Brings Musicians, Party Planners and Venues Together

GigTown orchestrates connections between bands and their audiences.
3 min read
How This Ex-Googler Is Reinventing the Way Security Cameras Work
Mobile Apps

How This Ex-Googler Is Reinventing the Way Security Cameras Work

Carter Maslan's app Camio only gives you the footage you might actually use.
3 min read
This Mobile App Tracks Deliveries in Real Time for All to See
Mobile Apps

This Mobile App Tracks Deliveries in Real Time for All to See

When it comes to tracking your food from the restaurant to your door, Bringg delivers.
3 min read
This Startup Is Giving Businesses a Better Way to Offer Employee Perks
100 Brilliant Companies

This Startup Is Giving Businesses a Better Way to Offer Employee Perks

AnyPerk aims to 'enable happiness' through a variety of incentives.
5 min read
Why This Insurer Wants You to Wear a Health Tracker
Personal Health

Why This Insurer Wants You to Wear a Health Tracker

Wearable tech meets rewards at a growing health insurance company.
2 min read
7 Tips for Getting Your Team to Think More Creatively
Creativity

7 Tips for Getting Your Team to Think More Creatively

The pros share what works for them. Read and learn.
11 min read
Videoconferencing Problems? Here's the System That One Company Swears By.
Video Conferences

Videoconferencing Problems? Here's the System That One Company Swears By.

A wireless device cuts down the pain of connecting.
3 min read
