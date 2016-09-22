The Office Coffee Snob Can Now Brew the Perfect Cup of Joe
Technically perfect coffee in the break room? It's possible.
Coffee snobs are rarely happy in offices.
"That's because the vast majority of automatic machines don't deliver the most essential elements to brewing good coffee," says Emma Sage, coffee science manager at the Specialty Coffee Association of America, the country's coffee police. "They heat the water too much or not enough, don't give the water enough contact time with grinds and often cannot hold the proper dose of coffee without overflowing."
But the SCAA does certify a rare few automatic makers for creating perfect joe—and one of the best is the Oxo On 12-Cup Brewing System. The secret: a removable kettle (meaning the hot water is available for tea, too) that exactingly portions water to hit the grinds during the brew cycle. Bonus: Its 12-cup capacity minimizes office fights over the last drops. ($299; Amazon.com)
