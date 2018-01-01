Seth Porges

More From Seth Porges

These 9 Gadgets Prove Office Tech Is Finally Getting Interesting
Office Tech

These 9 Gadgets Prove Office Tech Is Finally Getting Interesting

Upgrade your work life.
4 min read
3 New Tech Tools to Upgrade Your Work Life
Technology

3 New Tech Tools to Upgrade Your Work Life

The whiteboard gets interesting.
2 min read
4 Products Every Dog-Friendly Office Should Consider
Culture

4 Products Every Dog-Friendly Office Should Consider

Time to get Fido-friendly.
2 min read
The Industries That Will Want Google's New Goggles Most
Gadgets

The Industries That Will Want Google's New Goggles Most

VR is growing up.
1 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Install Your Own Private Cloud
Cybersecurity

3 Reasons Why You Should Install Your Own Private Cloud

This tech tool puts cloud computing under your control.
2 min read
Distracted By Office Noise? This Gadget Can Help.
Shiny Object

Distracted By Office Noise? This Gadget Can Help.

Block out the office.
1 min read
How to Capture 360-Degree Video Like a Pro
Shiny Object

How to Capture 360-Degree Video Like a Pro

Samsung's 360-degree camera makes VR-friendly content easy to produce.
1 min read
Can Apps Make Fast Food Even Faster? We Put Them to the Test.
Lunch

Can Apps Make Fast Food Even Faster? We Put Them to the Test.

Who can pass the no-time-for-lunch lunch test?
2 min read
Now You Can Work and Work Out Without Standing or Leaving Your Desk
Shiny Object

Now You Can Work and Work Out Without Standing or Leaving Your Desk

Do work above your desk and footwork below.
1 min read
The Office Coffee Snob Can Now Brew the Perfect Cup of Joe
Shiny Object

The Office Coffee Snob Can Now Brew the Perfect Cup of Joe

Technically perfect coffee in the break room? It's possible.
1 min read
Thinking About Smart Keys? Don't Make These 4 Mistakes.
Tools

Thinking About Smart Keys? Don't Make These 4 Mistakes.

Be cautious when choosing the best security technology for your devices.
2 min read
3 Travel Tech Gadgets to Keep You Charged and Online
Travel

3 Travel Tech Gadgets to Keep You Charged and Online

Never wonder where your next charge is coming from.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.