ChatGPT Is Powerful — and Can Wreak Havoc If You Don't Know Its 5 Fatal Flaws There's no denying that ChatGPT is powerful. It should, however, be used with an awareness of its limitations to maximize its potential.

By John Rampton

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You probably already know that ChatGPT is OpenAI's powerful large language model (LLM). Since its release in 2021, it's taken the world by storm. In fact, ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing app in history.

It's easy to see why. Natural language processing makes the AI chatbot sound just like a real person. You can ask it questions, and it can help you with tasks like:

  • Writing emails, essays, and code
  • Composing blog posts or creative writing
  • Creating custom resumes
  • Providing explanations for complex subjects
  • Making sense of math problems
  • Writing engaging scripts for videos
  • Website design
  • Assigning or assessing new tasks

