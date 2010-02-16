Unify the Message

Subscribe for 50% off
Toshiba offers up a unified messaging solution aimed at helping small businesses sort it all out.

With voice mail, e-mail, text messaging, instant messaging and even fax, it's not just the number of messages coming in every day that poses a challenge--it's also the multitude of channels. According to a 2009 study conducted by SIS International Research on behalf of Siemens Enterprise Communications, approximately 70 percent of small businesses spend 17.5 hours a week addressing the pain points triggered by communications barriers and latencies.

Larger companies have turned to unified messaging, a way of integrating various types of messages into a centralized repository that can be accessed from devices such as PCs, landline phones and smartphones. But few smaller businesses have followed suit, largely because of the daunting cost associated with most unified solutions, says Jon Nelson, product marketing manager with Toshiba America's telecommunication systems division in Irvine, Calif. Toshiba's response: Strata Messaging, a low-cost, entry-level unified messaging solution developed expressly for the small-business market.

