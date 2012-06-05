Upgrades are essential to keeping your business productive and secure, but thankfully you don't have to make them all at once.

Q: When do I absolutely need to upgrade my company's computer systems?

A: We feel your pain. Laying out thousands of dollars for equipment and software that can lose half its value by the time it's wired into an office is a tough pill for any business owner to swallow.