Dan O'Shea

Dan O'Shea is a Chicago-based writer who has been covering telecom, mobile and other high-tech topics for nearly 20 years.

Online Startup Makes Website Editing Simple
Technology

Online Startup Makes Website Editing Simple

Barley is a website-management program that allows entrepreneurs to undertake on-screen editing of their sites almost as easily as making changes to a Word doc.
3 min read
How to Add Personality to Your Loyalty Program
Marketing

How to Add Personality to Your Loyalty Program

Belly's loyalty program offers fun ways to interact with customers and helps build new clientele.
3 min read
One Ecommerce Tool Makes Doing Business Internationally Easier
Growth Strategies

One Ecommerce Tool Makes Doing Business Internationally Easier

How Gilt Groupe uses FiftyOne to help manage overseas currencies, taxes and more.
2 min read
When to Buy New Computers for Your Business
Technology

When to Buy New Computers for Your Business

Upgrades are essential to keeping your business productive and secure, but thankfully you don't have to make them all at once.
3 min read
How to Build In-House Expertise for Mobile
Technology

How to Build In-House Expertise for Mobile

In this Ask a Geek column, our expert offers advice on in-house development for mobile and web applications.
3 min read
How One Startup Streamlined and Stylized its Online Storefront
Starting a Business

How One Startup Streamlined and Stylized its Online Storefront

The owner of online consignment shop Closet Rich turned to Goodsie when it was time to dress up for customers.
3 min read
New Tools and Tactics for a Killer Presentation
Technology

New Tools and Tactics for a Killer Presentation

While some of the traditional technology for presentations continues to change, compelling content and delivery are still key to making an impact on audiences.
4 min read
How One Craft Brewery Is Tapping Social Media
Starting a Business

How One Craft Brewery Is Tapping Social Media

Chicago's Finch's Beer replaces signage with social media marketing and finds frothy fame.
3 min read
An All-in-One Mobile Marketing Tool
Project Grow

An All-in-One Mobile Marketing Tool

Advertisers can get check-in, discounting and social media marketing in one neat little package.
3 min read
New Tool Can Help You Test-Drive Your Mobile Site
Technology

New Tool Can Help You Test-Drive Your Mobile Site

A platform from Keynote Systems gives business owners an advance peek at how websites will render in the mobile realm.
3 min read
SBA App for Small-Business Resources On the Go
Starting a Business

SBA App for Small-Business Resources On the Go

A new smartphone app from the SBA aims to equip startups like Flawless Group with a wealth of small-business information.
3 min read
How to Move Your Business Data into the Cloud -- Safely
Project Grow

How to Move Your Business Data into the Cloud -- Safely

The process of migrating to the cloud can loom like a thunderhead over a business. Here's advice on a safer path.
3 min read
Don't Forget to Wipe

Don't Forget to Wipe

Q: How do I manage the growing number of mobile devices in my business and keep my network secure?
3 min read
How to Prepare for a Surge in Website Traffic
Technology

How to Prepare for a Surge in Website Traffic

Don't let a website crash ruin your reputation. Optimize your site before traffic surges hit.
2 min read
Roost: A One-Stop Social Media Shop

Roost: A One-Stop Social Media Shop

This new social media tool can help businesses create time-saving online marketing campaigns
2 min read
