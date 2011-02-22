Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To land the big fishes, you need to be able to find them. But like the fishes themselves, data about where and when the big ones are biting don't stay fresh for long.

The 100,000 or so user forum members of Bigfishtackle.com like to share just that kind of information, but by the time they get back home or to their Wi-Fi enabled cabins to log on to tell their friends the best places to drop a line (or maybe just to gloat), it could be old news. It would be a lot better if they could log onto their mobile phones the instant they set the hook, right from the boat.

"Fishing reports can get a little dated," says Mike Hodgdon, COO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based First Light Net, which runs Bigfishtackle.com and other websites for outdoor enthusiasts. "There is a big advantage for the angler to do this while they're actually on a fishing spot. That's why we started to see some demand to post to the forum from mobile phones."