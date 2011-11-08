The owner of online consignment shop Closet Rich turned to Goodsie when it was time to dress up for customers.

Photos© Jeff Clark

When Elizabeth Kott decided to launch Closet Rich, an online consignment shop for gently used high-end clothing, she initially thought about selling items on eBay.

"My vision for Closet Rich was to have a fashion blog and just link that to a store on eBay," she says.