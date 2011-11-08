This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How One Startup Streamlined and Stylized its Online Storefront The owner of online consignment shop Closet Rich turned to Goodsie when it was time to dress up for customers.

By Dan O'Shea

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elizabeth Kott of Closet Rich used Goodsie to make her online store a stylish shopping spot.
Elizabeth Kott of Closet Rich used Goodsie to make her online store a stylish shopping spot.
Photos© Jeff Clark

When Elizabeth Kott decided to launch Closet Rich, an online consignment shop for gently used high-end clothing, she initially thought about selling items on eBay.

"My vision for Closet Rich was to have a fashion blog and just link that to a store on eBay," she says.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In