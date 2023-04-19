For Subscribers

Why the Metaverse Matters — A Guide for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

As the metaverse continues to gain momentum, some revealing statistics offer a roadmap for entrepreneurs and innovators to unlock its potential.

learn more about Patrik Wilkens

By Patrik Wilkens

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The metaverse refers to a digital realm where people can connect with each other and digital content across various platforms and devices. It is not a singular product or service but an interconnected network of experiences spanning gaming, social media, entertainment, education, commerce and beyond.

While the concept of the metaverse has existed for decades, recent advancements in technology and changes in consumer behavior have propelled it into the limelight. The potential for engagement and innovation in this digital realm is incredible, as these statistics demonstrate:

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Social Media Technology Tech Metaverse Premium

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elon Musk Says He'll Pay 1 Million Dogecoin to Anyone Who Can Prove a Particular Rumor About Him Is True

Musk has denied that his father was involved with an emerald mine in Africa when he was young.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

By Dan Bova

Business News

The Average Homeowner Became 40 Times Wealthier Than Renters Over The Past 10 Years

A new report examined how homeownership can be a vehicle to build substantial wealth over time.

By Madeline Garfinkle