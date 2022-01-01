Patrik Wilkens

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Vice President of Operations

Patrik Wilkens is Vice President of Operations at TheSoul Publishing. As VP Operations, Patrik supports TheSoul on its expansion and rapid growth through building brand partnerships, and setting long-term and short-term operational strategies.

https://www.thesoul-publishing.com/

Could Banning Meetings Be the Key to a Happier Workforce?

As people look for a better work life balance, employees must be empowered to work in ways that deliver the best results. Banning meetings and relying on asynchronous communications could be key to creating a workplace that suits everyone.

