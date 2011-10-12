Top 10 Presentation Tools

October 12, 2011

This story appears in the October 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a really big picture must be worth a million. And considering what beautiful, bright images these printers, projectors and displays make, the million-word image is within reach of your new small business.

Here are our top 10 picks for the best imaging systems for paper, the screen and the wall. Get any one of these devices, and giving your dream the scale it deserves is a no-brainer.