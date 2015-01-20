Meet the Winners of Our Entrepreneur of 2014 Awards

Gravity Payments offers a new world of finance options

In an age of job-hopping and serial startups, Dan Price sounds like a 1950s throwback. Just 30, he formed his Seattle-based credit card processing company, Gravity Payments, 11 years ago. “My goal is to do this forever,” he says.

Considering the company’s success—it processes “a little under $10 billion”

in credit card transactions and sees revenue of about $150 million annually—Price could probably cash out for a very pretty penny.

“I’ll ask friends who have sold their businesses, ‘Did that business get to the goal that you originally had in mind?’ And they’re all happy they sold because of the phenomenal financial outcome. But when I ask them, ‘Did you actually accomplish the nonfinancial goal that you set out in starting that business?’ … they almost all say no.”

Price launched Gravity—a name “you could understand on the phone”—while attending Seattle Pacific University. The company grew out of a tech consulting and procurement business he created while still in high school. But Price, a fierce advocate for small businesses, decided to morph from helping his clients, such as coffeehouses, negotiate with credit card processing companies to offering the service himself. His strategy was to launch a company that is transparent about its business practices—a far cry from the industry standard.

He started Gravity with every dollar he had, plus “a little under $100,000 in debt” from bank loans, credit cards and—well, let’s just say that his student loans didn’t all go straight to books. (To this day, other than his brother—a minority shareholder—Price has not sought outside investors.)

Though many of his clients had been with him for years, Price didn’t take it for granted that they would agree to trust him in his transition from negotiator to the one handling their money and data. But many did.

“I never intended to make a lot of money, or really any,” he says. “I was really upset at this industry for the way they were treating my clients, and I just wanted to blow the thing up. So I was like, ‘I’m going to charge a third of what everyone [else does].’”

Credit card processing remains the company’s core product, but Gravity has added several other services, such as administering gift and loyalty programs and consulting on point-of-sale systems. In 2007 the company began offering low-cost loans to clients for expansion or short-term capital needs. Price says Gravity has completed $20 million in financing to some 700 restaurants and other businesses.

A more recent addition to the company’s offerings is analytics. “We got an idea that we have all this data on the credit card, and wouldn’t it be great to find a way to package that data in a way that would help our clients know their customers better? We built a whole new product,” Price says. “You can see how often you are getting a brand-new customer who’s never been in, and how often your customers are returning—and frankly, between the two, it’s much better to have loyal returning customers as opposed to a lot of brand-new customers.”

The hardest year

In 2008 Gravity lost 20 percent of its revenue nearly overnight because customers were running less volume through the system. Price called his 45 employees together—“half my staff was in [asking] for raises, and the other half of my staff was definitely afraid they were going to lose their jobs”—and explained that the company had “eight months of cash in the bank. If we hold our expenses steady and just sell the same amount every month for five months, we’ll get back to break-even and not have to do any benefit cuts, any layoffs, anything like that.”

He started cold-calling restaurants trying to bring in new business. “A lot of them laid off their GMs, so the owners were in the business,” he says. “So I had access to the actual decision-makers, and they wanted to save money, which I could help them do. I took an 80 percent pay cut. We didn’t do pay raises for anybody else, and we didn’t do any benefit additions. We froze all of that, but we didn’t decrease anything, which I was really proud of. And we didn’t have any layoffs.”