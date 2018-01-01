Jenna Schnuer

Jenna Schnuer

Guest Writer

Jenna Schnuer writes (mostly) about business and travel and is a contributing editor for Entrepreneur.

More From Jenna Schnuer

Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review
Princeton Review

Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

MBA programs were once met with skepticism but now entrepreneurs are enrolling in them to not only start a business but also manage a company's long-term objectives.
7 min read
How This Program Lets Etsy Businesses Grow Quickly
Etsy

How This Program Lets Etsy Businesses Grow Quickly

A new tool helps DIY-ers turn into full-fledged manufacturers.
2 min read
How an Off-Season Hobby Grew into a Slick Business
Business Unusual

How an Off-Season Hobby Grew into a Slick Business

Brent Christensen's Ice Castles creates frozen fantasies, and business is heating up.
5 min read
How This Man Turned His Passion Into His Profession
Wacky Business Ideas

How This Man Turned His Passion Into His Profession

A resourceful inventor brings his creative concepts to life.
4 min read
This Entrepreneur Created a Hangover Cure on Wheels
Business Unusual

This Entrepreneur Created a Hangover Cure on Wheels

Hangover Heaven s a 45-foot bus staffed with nurses and assistants to deliver patients a mix of medications, electrolytes and vitamins via IV.
3 min read
Meet the Machine That's Turning Grocery Stores' Food Waste Into Fertilizer
100 Brilliant Companies

Meet the Machine That's Turning Grocery Stores' Food Waste Into Fertilizer

A pair of seasoned tech workers are helping to solve a $165 billion problem.
5 min read
This Startup Is Making Stylish Earthquake Survival Kits
Earthquake Preparedness

This Startup Is Making Stylish Earthquake Survival Kits

A film director and a stylist are bringing pampering to preparedness.
4 min read
Meet the Winners of Our Entrepreneur of 2014 Awards
Entrepreneur Awards

Meet the Winners of Our Entrepreneur of 2014 Awards

These entrepreneurs are the best of the best.
13 min read
5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business
Business Ideas

5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business

How to judge if you're on to something big.
11 min read
Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane
Suitcase Entrepreneur

Surprising Tricks: How to Sleep on a Plane

Get some shuteye while up high with these road-tested tips that work.
5 min read
Travel Hacks: Quiet the In-flight Talker
Suitcase Entrepreneur

Travel Hacks: Quiet the In-flight Talker

Nonstop flights are great. Nonstop talking seatmates? Not so much. We turned to some experts for help.
4 min read
Do You Have What It Takes to Make It as an Entrepreneur?
Personality

Do You Have What It Takes to Make It as an Entrepreneur?

Everyone has ideas, but it takes a certain personality to successfully leave behind the security of a day job.
3 min read
Exploring the Deep Ocean With Underwater Robots
Technology

Exploring the Deep Ocean With Underwater Robots

Underwater robots give scientists and budding explorers a way to dive in.
4 min read
We Test It: The Portable LED Monitor
Growth Strategies

We Test It: The Portable LED Monitor

Our product tester explains why she'll be buying this gadget once her review is completed.
4 min read
Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013

From thousands of entries we selected 15 finalists. then readers voted on their favorites. We hope you're as inspired by them as we are!
12 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.