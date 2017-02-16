Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season

There's something about October, with Halloween in the air and scary movie marathons playing on T.V., that suddenly makes candy corn -- something you've probably ignored for the past 11 months -- a must-have. Apple pie never sounds better than on a summer day, with a scoop of ice cream on top, and hot chocolate somehow tastes better when it's cold outside . . . even when it's the same temperature in your kitchen year-round.

These brands have smartly tapped into that seasonal magic by creating limited releases of foods you can't help but crave -- if only for a little while.