Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out

Image credit: Adrian Gaut
The Freehand: the dorm of your dreams.
This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

No matter what your looking for in your lodgings, there's a hotel that does it right. These hotels all offer different standout ammenities. See for yourself.

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

Adventure dining without leaving the grounds

Adventure dining without leaving the grounds
Image credit: The Line Hotel

The Line, Los Angeles

Cocktails from a trolley service that visits your room

Cocktails from a trolley service that visits your room
Image credit: The Hospital Club, London
The Hospital Club, London
Feeling good about your carbon footprint

Feeling good about your carbon footprint
Image credit: 1 Hotel South Beach
1 Hotel South Beach, Miami
A spa-worthy bath

A spa-worthy bath
Image credit: South Congress Hotel, Austin
South Congress Hotel, Austin
Reliving your college backpacking days, but luxe

Reliving your college backpacking days, but luxe
Image credit: The Freehand Hotel and Hostel, Chicago
The Freehand hotel and hostel, Chicago
A quaint stay (in an 1800s townhouse)

A quaint stay (in an 1800s townhouse)
Image credit: The Tabart Inn, Washington, DC
The Tabard Inn, Washington, D.C.
Partying all night and sleeping in all morning

Partying all night and sleeping in all morning
Image credit: The High Line Hotel, New York City
The High Line Hotel, New York City
