Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
No matter what your looking for in your lodgings, there's a hotel that does it right. These hotels all offer different standout ammenities. See for yourself.
Adventure dining without leaving the grounds
The Line, Los Angeles
Cocktails from a trolley service that visits your room
The Hospital Club, London
Feeling good about your carbon footprint
1 Hotel South Beach, Miami
A spa-worthy bath
South Congress Hotel, Austin
Reliving your college backpacking days, but luxe
The Freehand hotel and hostel, Chicago
A quaint stay (in an 1800s townhouse)
The Tabard Inn, Washington, D.C.
Partying all night and sleeping in all morning
The High Line Hotel, New York City