These Entrepreneurs Show You Can Start a Business at Any Age

Courtney Adeleye (now 36), founder, Mane Choice

Bona fides: The haircare line is sold at Rite Aid, Sally Beauty Supply and Target; it hit $6.5 million in revenue in 2015

“I had used a dye that made my hair brittle, so I decided to lay off the chemicals. When it started growing out, it was totally new to me -- I’d been using relaxers since age 10.

I turned into a mad scientist, mixing conditioners in my kitchen. I posted hair videos to YouTube as a hobby, but people online were asking where they could buy the conditioner. So I bought 100 empty bottles and a $200 machine to pump product in my kitchen.

I filled orders by hand until one Black Friday I sold $45,000 in orders in a single day -- and then I finally invested in a bigger machine.”

