Kate Rockwood

Contributor

How the Founder of Zola Grew Her Bottom Line by Giving Away Free Products
Growth

To grow its business, the CEO of the wedding-registry website added new services -- and gave them away for free.
3 min read
Why Women-Only Coworking Spaces Are on the Rise
Project Grow

In a growing crop of single-sex co-working spaces, women are harnessing community, inspiration and success.
2 min read
How to Master the Interview
Interviewing

You might think you've got an intuitive knack for interviewing prospective talent, but a whole body of research begs to differ.
2 min read
Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo
Project Grow

This social media firm hacked its way to 30,000 percent growth.
2 min read
Patience and Faith Built S'Well into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand
Project Grow

She could have gotten a real job. She didn't.
4 min read
To Change Your Company Culture, Change Your Conversations
Top Company Cultures

It's not about the perks, people.
2 min read
Science-Backed Brain Hacks to Crush Your Goals
Project Grow

Dream it? Now do it.
3 min read
These Entrepreneurs Show You Can Start a Business at Any Age
Project Grow

It's never too late or too early.
4 min read
How Chatbots Will Evolve In One Simple Flowchart (Infographic)
Technology

Many chatbots will die. The survivors will get better.
1 min read
The Startups Trying to Fix The Bias Problem in Hiring
Hiring

Solving the unsolvable problem in human resources.
3 min read
How Food Tech Is Expanding Opportunities for Shoppers and Entrepreneurs
Coworking

Options are transforming -- and VCs are taking notice.
4 min read
Stop Talking About Millennials and Get Ready for Gen Z
Coworking

Be prepared. This is a group of rebels.
3 min read
Can't Afford the Location You Want? Consider Bunking Up With a Fellow Entrepreneur.
Small Businesses

Two companies, one affordable retail space: Here's why you should consider co-retailing.
5 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Run Their Businesses -- While Watching Their Kids Full-Time
Family Businesses

This is how the newest crop of entrepreneurs balances full-time parenting with running a business.
5 min read
This Startup Launched Without Titles or a Traditional Business Structure. Here's What It's Doing Now.
Failure

There's a right way to make a change.
3 min read
