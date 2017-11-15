6 Strategic Ways to Prepare Your Small Business for the Festive Season

Winter is coming. Are you ready?

November 15, 2017 3 min read

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that Christmas and New Year sales last year passed $650 billion. This year, the NRF estimates that number to be closer to $680 billion.

However, you can only have access to those major potential profits if you take the right steps and if you are extremely strategic about what to offer. So, how are you preparing for the holiday season?

Here are six strategies you can get started with.