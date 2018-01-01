Kc Agu is a startup consultant, a success coach, public speaker, an investor and a freelance writer.
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Is the MySpace of Cryptocurrencies, But the Blockchain Is Here to Stay
Why blockchain, not bitcoin, is the real treasure of cryptocurrency.
Holidays
6 Strategic Ways to Prepare Your Small Business for the Festive Season
Winter is coming. Are you ready?
Cryptocurrency
Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Anymore
Digital currencies just keep gaining steam.
Leadership
5 Tips to Help You Be the Sort of Leader Employees Love to Work For
How to appreciate your employees and earn their trust.
Market Research
4 CEOs Share Their Secrets on How to Dominate Your Market
How can you emerge from today's ever-constant competition?
Healthy Habits
5 Healthy Hacks to Help You Eat Right, Exercise and Maintain Good Habits During Your Busy Schedule
Don't focus so much on your work that you forget about treating your body right.
Habits
5 Tiny Business Habits That Will Make Your Small Business More Money
Do these five things every day and you can make more money this year.
Deadlines
6 Tips to Crushing Your Deadlines
How to cross more off your to-do list every day.
Starting a Business
How to Build a Startup Business From Scratch in 2017
You don't need to be rich to build your first business.
Travel
Why Travel Should Be a Top Priority for Every Entrepreneur
Six reasons why getting away from the office actually helps your business.
Hiring Tips
5 Smart Ways Entrepreneurs Can Spot Promising Potential Hires
Looking for your next great hire? Use these tips to find the right person.
Growth Strategies
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Accelerate Online Business Growth This Quarter
Focus on the right area, the right audience and the right type of advertising.
Cashless Payment
4 Things You Should Know About Cashless Payments
Entrepreneurs would be wise to keep track of developments in fintech because those developments are ushering in new opportunities.
Cybersecurity
6 Security Measures Every Startup Should Take in 2017
Hackers are busy at work, and every business is at risk. Even yours.
working parents
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work
Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.