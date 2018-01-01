Kc Agu

Guest Writer
Consultant, coach, public speaker, investor and freelance writer

Kc Agu is a startup consultant, a success coach, public speaker, an investor and a freelance writer.

Why Bitcoin Is the MySpace of Cryptocurrencies, But the Blockchain Is Here to Stay
Blockchain

Why blockchain, not bitcoin, is the real treasure of cryptocurrency.
7 min read
6 Strategic Ways to Prepare Your Small Business for the Festive Season
Holidays

Winter is coming. Are you ready?
3 min read
Why You Can't Afford to Ignore Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Anymore
Cryptocurrency

Digital currencies just keep gaining steam.
5 min read
5 Tips to Help You Be the Sort of Leader Employees Love to Work For
Leadership

How to appreciate your employees and earn their trust.
5 min read
4 CEOs Share Their Secrets on How to Dominate Your Market
Market Research

How can you emerge from today's ever-constant competition?
4 min read
5 Healthy Hacks to Help You Eat Right, Exercise and Maintain Good Habits During Your Busy Schedule
Healthy Habits

Don't focus so much on your work that you forget about treating your body right.
6 min read
5 Tiny Business Habits That Will Make Your Small Business More Money
Habits

Do these five things every day and you can make more money this year.
5 min read
6 Tips to Crushing Your Deadlines
Deadlines

How to cross more off your to-do list every day.
4 min read
How to Build a Startup Business From Scratch in 2017
Starting a Business

You don't need to be rich to build your first business.
3 min read
Why Travel Should Be a Top Priority for Every Entrepreneur
Travel

Six reasons why getting away from the office actually helps your business.
4 min read
5 Smart Ways Entrepreneurs Can Spot Promising Potential Hires
Hiring Tips

Looking for your next great hire? Use these tips to find the right person.
4 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Accelerate Online Business Growth This Quarter
Growth Strategies

Focus on the right area, the right audience and the right type of advertising.
5 min read
4 Things You Should Know About Cashless Payments
Cashless Payment

Entrepreneurs would be wise to keep track of developments in fintech because those developments are ushering in new opportunities.
5 min read
6 Security Measures Every Startup Should Take in 2017
Cybersecurity

Hackers are busy at work, and every business is at risk. Even yours.
5 min read
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work
working parents

Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
4 min read
