How to Succeed in 2020

Futuristic tech will shape everything you do.

Futurist Amy Webb doesn’t make predictions. She calculates probabilities of upcoming scenarios for clients like Microsoft and Chevron, using data and other insights as her crystal ball. She’s the founder of the Future Today Institute and a professor of strategic foresight at NYU Stern School of Business, and her latest book, The Big Nine, examines how tech giants are shaping the future of AI. No matter what your business, she stresses, you can’t ignore these new technologies.

What’s one of the most interesting developments in AI right now?

I would say scoring. Our behavior online and offline is being tracked -- and companies big and small are collecting all this data and using algorithms to parse that data and calculate a score. The score can determine everything from how likely we are to break the law to how much we’re willing to pay for a roll of toilet paper. But there’s a bunch of new issues they will have to wrestle with, certainly, next year.

Like what?

I’ll give you a draconian example. China’s social credit score system adds or subtracts points based on what a person does -- like if they speed, what they say about the Chinese Communist Party. High scorers get discounts and other rewards. But last year, 17.5 million people weren’t allowed to buy plane tickets because they didn’t have enough points. And now China has started scoring companies based on their behavior. We may disagree with the process. But at least they’re transparent. In the United States, often scoring is intentionally obfuscated. Does that open you up to legal scrutiny in new ways? It may. So businesses need to think about: What data are you going to access? And how do you make sure that you’re being transparent to both your vendors and customers?

According to your annual Tech Trends Report, global sales of consumer wearables are estimated to top $38 billion this year. But is the watch really catching on? Are we heading for a post-smartphone era?

The smartwatch market is actually quite robust, and new smartphone sales are flat or receding. You could say Google Glass failed, and Spectacles was a failure. But bear in mind there was Friendster and MySpace before Facebook -- it was the third iteration that took off. Now, what does this mean to a business? Well, everything. Basically, once you can wear glasses that let you see data and import people, it shifts how we talk to each other. Imagine calling a help desk and talking to a face versus just hearing this random voice -- and with AI detecting emotion, there’s a new kind of customer service waiting to be born. Or, if you’re a retailer, you may no longer need physical store associates, because you’ve got somebody working in a remote call center who looks like they’re there. I know this sounds sci-fi, but I’ve already seen a version of it.

Your latest report also suggests voice search optimization is the new SEO.

With people speaking more and more to their devices, voice search optimization -- which content shows up first when you ask questions, whose brand, and under what heading -- is going to be something we’re all talking about.

How can the average person stay up on all these complicated tech trends?

We have to pay attention, because the constellation of all these technologies will shape everything we do. And the best possible preparation is something that is incredibly easy and can be done today: Spend a couple of minutes reading up on what’s happening in technology. If you can learn enough to explain what AI or blockchain is to your friend over coffee, you can start to tell signal from noise. And you’ll wind up being either a first mover who is smart or somebody who is patient and calculating. Either way, that is how you think like a futurist.