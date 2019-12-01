Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2019

Featured Article
Sterling K. Brown Wants the Conversation Around Diversity to Shift From 'Inclusion' to 'Celebration'
The producer and 'This Is Us' actor says recognizing and embracing differences creates the best collaboration.
The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020
Get to know 347 franchises in trend-topping industries that will continue to boom next year (and likely beyond).
How to Sell Yourself
The opening sentence of our pitch is our most important. And too many of us are getting it wrong.
Success
How to Succeed in 2020
Twelve entrepreneurs and industry experts talked us through the trends to come in the next year -- and offered advice on how to navigate your way to a successful future.
Education
Why Franchises Are Funding Their Employees' Education
Here's a hint: It's really good for business.