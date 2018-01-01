Jon Marcus

More From Jon Marcus

What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchises

What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.

Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
13 min read
Can Colleges Teach People How to Franchise?
Franchises

Can Colleges Teach People How to Franchise?

Long neglected by business schools, franchising is finally gaining a foothold in the world of higher ed. But will students follow?
14 min read
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Franchises

How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
9 min read
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
Franchises

The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
13 min read
Krispy Kreme Fell Apart, Then Came Back Strong. Here's How.
Franchises

Krispy Kreme Fell Apart, Then Came Back Strong. Here's How.

At one point, ice cream and soap was sold at the Krispy Kreme locations.
14 min read
Nixed: Entrepreneurs Share the Jargon Words They Can't Stand
Communication

Nixed: Entrepreneurs Share the Jargon Words They Can't Stand

Please stop using these words.
3 min read
Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It
Project Grow

Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It

A growing movement of experts are stepping up to help businesspeople speak like, well, people.
14 min read
