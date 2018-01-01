Jon Marcus

Franchises
What Do NFL Players Do When They Leave the Game? Increasingly, They Open a Franchise. Here's Why.
Franchisees thrive on the same skills pro athletes learn: speed, versatility and great coaching.
Can Colleges Teach People How to Franchise?
Long neglected by business schools, franchising is finally gaining a foothold in the world of higher ed. But will students follow?
How Stressed-Out Parents Are Creating Huge New Opportunities for Franchisors
Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Krispy Kreme Fell Apart, Then Came Back Strong. Here's How.
At one point, ice cream and soap was sold at the Krispy Kreme locations.
Nixed: Entrepreneurs Share the Jargon Words They Can't Stand
Please stop using these words.
Project Grow
Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It
A growing movement of experts are stepping up to help businesspeople speak like, well, people.