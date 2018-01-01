Jennifer Miller

Jennifer Miller is the author of the novels The Heart You Carry Home and The Year of the Gadfly.

How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

What happens when you lose your job in a town where work is scarce? For many, the solution is to become an entrepreneur.
15+ min read
Why Radio Host Bobby Bones Ran Negative Ads Against Himself
Advertising

It's hard to cut through the noise.
7 min read
How 2 Almost-Strangers Formed a Booming Creative Partnership, and the Podcast 'Guys We F*cked'
Comedy

'When you know, you know.'
10 min read
How This Founder Turned Her Newsletter, Girls' Night In, Into a Full-Time Job
Email Newsletters

Step one: Identify an underserved audience. Step two: Serve it really well.
6 min read
How 2 Women Escaped Their Daily Grind and Launched the Comedy Empire 'This Is Why You're Single'
Creativity

It's the power of a creative partnership.
9 min read
How 3 College Friends Turned a Blog Into a Thriving Business

What began as a joke in 2011 has become an empire adored by millions.
8 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages
Wikipedia

It's technically against Wikipedia's rules. But that hasn't stopped this underground marketplace from thriving.
6 min read
Want to Get Better at Networking? Think Smaller.
Networking

To expand their professional networks, entrepreneurs are seeking smaller and smaller crowds.
7 min read
How Every Entrepreneur Has Seemingly "Written" A Book
Growth Strategies

Welcome to the (booming, misunderstood, game-changing, potentially manipulative) business of business books
15+ min read
These Brand Consultants Turned Nights on the Town Into Market Data
Market Research

They watch and they learn.
15+ min read
