Jennifer Miller

Project Grow
How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs
What happens when you lose your job in a town where work is scarce? For many, the solution is to become an entrepreneur.
Advertising
Why Radio Host Bobby Bones Ran Negative Ads Against Himself
It's hard to cut through the noise.
Comedy
How 2 Almost-Strangers Formed a Booming Creative Partnership, and the Podcast 'Guys We F*cked'
'When you know, you know.'
Email Newsletters
How This Founder Turned Her Newsletter, Girls' Night In, Into a Full-Time Job
Step one: Identify an underserved audience. Step two: Serve it really well.
Creativity
How 2 Women Escaped Their Daily Grind and Launched the Comedy Empire 'This Is Why You're Single'
It's the power of a creative partnership.
How 3 College Friends Turned a Blog Into a Thriving Business
What began as a joke in 2011 has become an empire adored by millions.
Wikipedia
Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages
It's technically against Wikipedia's rules. But that hasn't stopped this underground marketplace from thriving.
Networking
Want to Get Better at Networking? Think Smaller.
To expand their professional networks, entrepreneurs are seeking smaller and smaller crowds.
Growth Strategies
How Every Entrepreneur Has Seemingly "Written" A Book
Welcome to the (booming, misunderstood, game-changing, potentially manipulative) business of business books
Market Research
These Brand Consultants Turned Nights on the Town Into Market Data
They watch and they learn.