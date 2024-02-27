Here are 10 more side hustle ideas that will get you ready to make extra income this summer.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It will be summer before you know it, and this is the time to start planning some ways to earn extra income or start a new side hustle. Continuing from part one of the top side hustles for summer 2024, here are another ten ideas to get you thinking now.

11. Surf the web

You're likely on the Internet all the time, like me. So why not make some money while you're on the web?