Crafting a consistent, memorable personal brand is essential for creating a connection and building trust with your audience. Here are three strategies to help you achieve this goal.

Maintaining and developing a strong personal brand is one of the most essential elements of any online presence.

As an entrepreneur, one of the most important things you can do is to create and maintain a cohesive, engaging personal brand. A solid online presence has become increasingly critical to stay competitive in today's economy. Your brand helps you establish trust with customers and clients, build relationships with partners, shape public perception of your work and foster loyalty from team members. Achieving a consistent, engaging personal brand requires effort; it takes time to thoughtfully craft who you are as a leader through every interaction you have.