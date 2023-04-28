For Subscribers

How to Maintain a Cohesive and Engaging Personal Brand That Will Set You Apart from the Competition

Crafting a consistent, memorable personal brand is essential for creating a connection and building trust with your audience. Here are three strategies to help you achieve this goal.

learn more about Hollie Kitchens

By Hollie Kitchens

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Maintaining and developing a strong personal brand is one of the most essential elements of any online presence.

As an entrepreneur, one of the most important things you can do is to create and maintain a cohesive, engaging personal brand. A solid online presence has become increasingly critical to stay competitive in today's economy. Your brand helps you establish trust with customers and clients, build relationships with partners, shape public perception of your work and foster loyalty from team members. Achieving a consistent, engaging personal brand requires effort; it takes time to thoughtfully craft who you are as a leader through every interaction you have.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Social Media Growth Strategies Marketing Personal Branding Branding Growing a Business Brand Identity

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

SpaceX Said It Destroyed Its Own Rocket Mid-Flight, But It Ended Up Torching a State Park — Here's What It Means for Elon Musk

The billionaire founder and CEO wants to launch again within a few months — but it's unclear if that will happen.

By Amanda Breen

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Business News

These Are the Best and Worst Airlines of 2023 So Far, According to a New Report

A new study by WalletHub ranked 11 U.S. airlines across a slew of categories.

By Emily Rella

Fundraising

How to Raise Funds as a Startup in a High Interest Rate Market

Traditional bank loans may not be the best option for startups. Entrepreneurs need to consider these alternatives to secure the funding they need to launch their business.

By Shannon Scott