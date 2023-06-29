With the imminent emergence of various AI and automation tools in marketing and PR, here are insights on navigating the industry's new tools and evolving landscape while remaining unequivocally committed to ethical practices amid the AI boom.

There's a new landscape emerging in the world of PR and marketing. The onset of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tools is becoming so omnipresent in this space that it could seem daunting to keep up with. The truth is, however, that this is the time to double down on the tried-and-true tenants of business marketing that have already proven to work time and time again while embracing new technologies.

These tools seem to offer a new sense of ease and efficiency, but easier doesn't always mean better — and it certainly doesn't guarantee conversions. We must be smart in deciding which tools are useful to adopt and which are more hyped than effective. Modern PR and marketing pros should be focused on strategically implementing the right new technologies with a thoughtful mindset without sacrificing the same best practices that got the business off the ground in the first place.

Whether you are conducting your own marketing internally or hiring a third-party firm, a few key considerations should be kept in mind to ensure all parties are on the same page and can achieve the desired end result.