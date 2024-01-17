Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I bet "better brand recognition" is already on your list of New Year resolutions. That's if you are a crazy-driven entrepreneur with workaholism tendencies and a mission bigger than yourself, like me. And if you are of that kind, you already know any growth journey starts with honestly admitting where you are: get on the scale to note down your current weight, check your savings account and see how much you've managed to put away already. How do you assess the status of your personal brand?

I've been using the five levels of visibility with my clients and today I would like to share it with you. As you read on, try to apply it to your brand. Which level are you at right now? Consider it your roadmap on the journey of building a personal brand. Because the world of online visibility is busy and might feel overwhelming at times. My clients say that just admitting their current state at one of the levels provides them with much-needed clarity in choosing the strategy.

