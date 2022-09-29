Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Against a backdrop of continuous evolution in the way we work, live and navigate an ever-changing global landscape, demand for warehouse space throughout the country has taken off — particularly over the past several years, but even more so during the Covid-19 pandemic. And it's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the vast majority of logisticians in a recent survey from JLL are predicting continued growth in logistics demand over the next three years, which means more warehouse space is needed to support additional logistics services and infrastructure.

What is driving this? To start, a growing number of employees are leaving steady jobs in favor of starting something of their own. The expedition of ecommerce growth has seen more and more people preferring to shop online, with the latest figures suggesting a 43% increase in online sales. There is also a demand for last-mile distribution for product sellers, which refers to the final step of the delivery process of a parcel when it is moved from a distribution hub to the final delivery address.